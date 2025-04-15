News

Perinatal death rate in Eastern Cape ‘deeply alarming’

Almost 6,000 babies lost in five years, pointing to state of maternal care and quality of treatment

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 15 April 2025

Nearly 6,000 mothers in the Eastern Cape lost their babies to perinatal deaths in the space of five years...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

UNICEF says rape, sexual violence used as ‘weapon of war’ in Congo | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial continues | 14 April 2025