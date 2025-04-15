A third-year Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student was killed while two others sustained injuries after they were allegedly shot at by their residence manager on Tuesday morning.
The incident took place at the Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha at about 7am.
Student leader Themba Zikhali confirmed the death to journalists, saying that students had gone to one of the student residences inside the campus to wake up others as they were engaging in an ongoing protest over many issues the university management had failed to resolve since the start of the year.
The residence manager, who resides inside the campus, allegedly came out and fired three shots, hitting one student in the chest and two others in the legs.
“He just came out and fired, and one student, the one who was hit in the chest, ended up losing his life while the others were taken to hospital,” Zikhali said.
It was not clear if the suspect had been arrested at the time of writing.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the shooting.
“It is alleged that the residence manager shot two male students, one died on the scene and another one survived and he was rushed to hospital for medical care,” Gantana said.
“It is further reported that students mobilised and in the process the residence manager's car was set alight and his wife was hit on the head with a hard object.
“The family was rescued by Mthatha public order policing.
“No arrests have been made yet, as students are preventing the police from going to the crime scene as well as getting more information from witnesses.”
Student shot dead at WSU in Mthatha
Image: LULAMILE FENI
Daily Dispatch
