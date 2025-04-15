Courtesy of SABC
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continues on Tuesday in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial continues on Tuesday in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos