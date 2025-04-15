Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, businessman Edwin Sodi, former human settlements director-general Thabani Zulu, and 16 others, are appearing before the Free State High Court on Tuesday for the multimillion-rand asbestos roof removal scandal.
They are facing charges of corruption and money laundering.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Sodi, Magashule and 16 co-accused in court for asbestos trial
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
