TimesLIVE
WATCH | 'The way I drive affects you': Creecy urges safer roads and support for taxi industry over Easter
Journalist
Image: Department of Transport/Facebook
Transport minister Barbara Creecy and her deputy Mkhuleko Hlengwa visited the Terminus Taxi Rank in Gqeberha before the Easter weekend, where they engaged taxi drivers and commuters to promote road safety and address challenges in the taxi industry.
The visit was part of the transport department's road safety awareness campaign, with high traffic volumes anticipated this Easter weekend.
“I am aware that many South Africans are bad drivers. Bad driving is not only in the taxi industry,” Creecy said, referencing a recent incident where a motorist was caught driving at 183km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N1.
She urged road users to take personal responsibility in line with this year’s campaign slogan, “It starts with me”.
“The way I drive affects you. The way you drive affects her,” she said.
She provided practical advice for drivers to ensure a safer holiday period, urging them to observe speed limits, avoid texting while driving, refrain from alcohol consumption, ensure passengers wear seat belts and take regular breaks on long journeys.
“We want every one of you to arrive alive by the end of the Easter weekend.”
Creecy reaffirmed the government's commitment to the taxi industry, recognising its critical role in the transport system.
“We value the taxi industry. More than eight out of 10 people use the taxi industry to get to work, school and attend to the things they must do.”
She and Hlengwa meet the taxi sector’s national leadership regularly to strengthen and formalise the industry to address crime, vehicle financing and operating permits.
“We took a decision that the minister of police and the national commissioner will meet the leadership of the South African National Taxi Council and the National Taxi Alliance to hear first-hand the problems the industry is facing.”
She also acknowledged the financial burden many taxi owners face.
“We know some of you are paying R18,000 to R25,000 per month and because of that you are not making money. The reason you push and are driving fast is because you are trying to get in more trips per day so you can cover the repayments. We are having meetings with the banks to try to decide how to derisk the industry, because the reason you are paying so much is because you are high risk.”
She criticised the mismatch between vehicle repayment periods and operating permit durations.
“It doesn’t make sense to have a five-year permit and an eight-year repayment. How do you pay for the extra years?”
Creecy announced that more than 1,000km of Eastern Cape provincial roads would now fall under the South African National Roads Limited for maintenance.
“These feeder roads into national roads are in bad condition and are causing problems. We want to try to help.”
She called out municipalities for failing to use their allocated infrastructure funds.
“National Treasury gives money through the Municipal Infrastructure Grant — 20% of that is meant for road maintenance — but many municipalities return that money every year. That is not right.”
She promised to hold MECs accountable to ensure these funds are used appropriately.
Creecy also addressed a lack of basic amenities, such as toilet facilities at taxi ranks.
“It's not right for human beings that you do not have toilets. If there are toilets here and if you have the marshal to manage them, I think we must agree those toilets must be opened,” she said.
TimesLIVE
