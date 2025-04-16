Delivery of new vehicles to ADM grinds to a halt
Handover on hold after losing bidder for tender lodges complaint
The troubled Amathole District Municipality’s plans to lease more than 80 vehicles for the next three years, including two executive cars for mayor Anele Ntsangani, at a cost of R47m, have been thrown into disarray...
