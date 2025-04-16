Kolanisi, who described WSU as a war zone, said: “The family is still in shock. It’s [Mbolekwa’s death] still like a movie, it’s like a dream that someone has to wake them up from.
“This family will never rest, the spirit of Sisonke will never rest until he gets justice.”
SRC president Balungile Madikizela, meanwhile, said they had managed to obtain proof of tests and assignments that Mbolekwa had written and submitted since the start of the academic year in 2025.
She said management’s claims that he was not registered with the university showed utmost disrespect to his grieving family.
Daily Dispatch
Grieving family wants justice for student shot on WSU campus
Image: LULAMILE FENI
While police continue to search for a WSU residence manager who allegedly shot dead 24-year-old Sisonke Mbolekwa during a confrontation with students at the Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha on Tuesday morning, Mbolekwa’s distraught family said his spirit would not rest until his killer was brought to justice.
They also disputed claims by the university’s management that Mbolekwa was not registered as a student.
On Wednesday, some of the family members who went to identify his body at the state morgue also visited the scene where he drew his last breath.
Though they declined to comment, they were accompanied by EFF central command team member Ncedo Kolanisi who also acted as the family spokesperson.
CAMPUS MAYHEM | WSU staffer, family rescued after deadly shooting
Kolanisi, who described WSU as a war zone, said: “The family is still in shock. It’s [Mbolekwa’s death] still like a movie, it’s like a dream that someone has to wake them up from.
“This family will never rest, the spirit of Sisonke will never rest until he gets justice.”
SRC president Balungile Madikizela, meanwhile, said they had managed to obtain proof of tests and assignments that Mbolekwa had written and submitted since the start of the academic year in 2025.
She said management’s claims that he was not registered with the university showed utmost disrespect to his grieving family.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos