More must be done to fight foot and mouth disease in KZN: Steenhuisen

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen says his department must urgently attend to the action plans and steps needed to ensure the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD) is curbed in KwaZulu-Natal.

During a recent visit to the province, many farmers and community leaders sought clarification from Steenhuisen on the situation and expressed concerns that the department was not effectively addressing it.

“This lack of sufficient action is jeopardising farmers’ livelihoods, the agricultural industry, and the economy. This needs to stop immediately,” said Steenhuisen.

KwaZulu-Natal has been grappling with 147 active FMD outbreaks and despite ongoing efforts by the department, new infections emerged outside designated disease management areas (DMA) that were declared in 2021 when outbreaks of the SAT2 FMD strain first emerged in the province.

To curb the further spread of the virus, the minister extended the boundaries of the DMA.