Released in 2023, Bourbon Cask has quickly become a standout for its light golden colour, inviting aromas of vanilla, dried apricot, hazelnut and digestive biscuit.
“The whisky also boasts a palate bursting with sweet vanilla, caramel, white pepper, cinnamon, banana, and marmalade, with a lingering sweet and spicy tail,” said the distillery.
The whisky, bottled at 43% alcohol, is best enjoyed neat on the rocks or with a dash of water or soda, allowing its complex character to fully unfold.
The team behind Three Ships whisky prides itself on pushing boundaries in a field traditionally dominated by established Scottish and Japanese distilleries.
“Our whisky is a product of innovation, passion and tenacity. We’re proud to see our work recognised at the highest international level,” said the James Sedgwick Distillery team.
SA's Three ships Bourbon Cask crowned world’s best blended whisky
The Western Cape distillery won the accolade at the 2025 World Whiskies Awards
Journalist
Image: Picture: 123RF
South Africa has once again cemented its place on the global whisky map, with Three Ships Bourbon Cask being named the World’s Best Blended Whisky at the 2025 World Whiskies Awards (WWA) in London.
The win comes in the highly competitive “World’s Best Blended” category, marking a proud moment for South African distilling craftsmanship.
Produced at the renowned James Sedgwick Distillery in Wellington, Western Cape, the Three Ships Bourbon Cask stood out for its intricate flavour profile.
According to the WWA website, judges praised the whisky for its “varnished oak, vanilla ice cream, milk chocolate, and smoked pineapple” aroma, with a palate that unfolds into “cornflake, caramel sauce and ripe fruits”.
They also highlighted its “spicy oak structure” and a rounded finish of “brown sugar and vanilla”.
This accolade joins a growing list of international honours for South African whiskies. In 2012, Three Ships 5-Year-Old Premium Select was named World’s Best Blended Whisky, and in 2024, the 12-Year-Old Double Wood earned the title of World’s Best Blended Limited Release.
Meanwhile, fellow James Sedgwick creation Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky has also received global acclaim, winning World’s Best Grain Whisky in both 2013 and 2024.
According to the Three Ships website, the Bourbon Cask expression is crafted from the finest South African grain and malt whiskies, distilled using both copper pot and column stills.
The whisky is then aged for a minimum of three years in a combination of younger and older ex-bourbon American oak casks, each contributing a unique depth to the final product.
“Older casks impart smooth vanilla and caramel notes, while younger ones gift the whisky with vibrant fruit flavours. The warm South African climate accelerates maturation, resulting in an exceptionally smooth whisky,” the distillery said.
