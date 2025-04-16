Three suspects killed during rescue of US pastor in Gqeberha

Three suspects were killed in a hail of bullets on Tuesday night as elite police unit members stormed a KwaMagxaki property in Nelson Mandela Bay and rescued kidnapped US missionary pastor Josh Sullivan.
Sullivan, 45, was snatched mid-sermon on Thursday last week.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said the rescue operation was “high stakes”.
“A multidisciplinary law enforcement operation has resulted in the successful rescue of the 45-year-old American citizen, reportedly a pastor,” Fumba said.
He said Sullivan had been held at a house in KwaMagxaki.
He said the high-risk operation was launched after authorities received verified intelligence on the pastor’s location.
“The operation followed verified intelligence wherein a co-ordinated team comprising the Hawks, Anti-Gang Unit, Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team and other key law enforcement partners moved swiftly to the identified location,” Fumba said.
As officers approached the house, they noticed a vehicle on the premises.
“The suspects inside the vehicle upon seeing law enforcement allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire on the team,” he said.
What followed was a fierce exchange of gunfire.
“The officers responded with tactical precision, leading to a high-intensity shoot-out in which three unidentified suspects were fatally wounded,” Fumba said.
Sullivan was discovered inside the same vehicle used in the attack.
“The victim was found inside the same vehicle from which the suspects had launched their attack.
“Miraculously unharmed, he was immediately assessed by medical personnel and is currently in good health,” Fumba added.
