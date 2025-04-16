Veteran actor Don Mlangeni Nawa dies

Don Mlangeni Nawa has died.
A statement shared by the Nawa family on his social pages revealed the veteran actor died on Wednesday but did not disclose the cause of his death.
“He was the heart of our family, a loving father, brother and friend. To the world, he was a gifted and respected actor whose presence lit up every stage and screen he graced. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the stories he told, and the love he gave so freely. We are deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support,
“We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this immense loss.”
The Nawa family said memorial and funeral details would be shared in due course.
