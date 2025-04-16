News

WATCH LIVE | Asbestos case back in court and ready for trial

By TimesLIVE - 16 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, businessman Edwin Sodi, former Free State human settlements director-general Thabani Zulu and 18 others is under way in the Free State High Court in connection with the multimillion-rand asbestos roof removal scandal.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EU, Britain boost aid for Sudan as UN warns of weaponized rape | Reuters
China accuses US of launching 'malicious' cyberattacks | Reuters