The trial of former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, businessman Edwin Sodi, former Free State human settlements director-general Thabani Zulu and 18 others is under way in the Free State High Court in connection with the multimillion-rand asbestos roof removal scandal.
WATCH LIVE | Asbestos case back in court and ready for trial
