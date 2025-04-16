News Editors Choice

WATCH LIVE | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

By TimesLIVE - 16 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

The National Prosecuting Authority is on Wednesday presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court to have the initial findings on the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.

