CAMPUS SHOOTING | Minister steps in on WSU tragedy
Nkabane weighs in on WSU shooting tragedy, saying campus safety protocols must be reviewed
Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane has decried the “emergence of a new culture of weaponisation and militarisation of tertiary institutions”, saying the department will review safety protocols in universities after Sisonke Mbolekwa, 24, was shot dead at Walter Sisulu University’s Mthatha campus, allegedly by a residence manager...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.