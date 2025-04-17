Western Cape mobility MEC Isaac Sileku expressed sadness and concern at the shooting, adding the Nyanga community had recently experienced numerous incidents of brazen violence.
Cops probe fatal shooting of taxi industry leader Mongi Titi in Nyanga
Image: Mongi Titi/Facebook
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association secretary Mongi Titi at the Nyanga taxi rank in Cape Town.
“Detectives attached to the provincial taxi violence unit are probing the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident where a man was shot dead in Emms Drive in Nyanga on Wednesday at about 5.55pm,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.
“The information indicates unknown gunmen approached a Toyota Fortuner parked in the vicinity of the terminus, after which they opened fire on the occupant, a 45-year-old man who sustained fatal wounds. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.”
The unknown suspects fled and arrests are yet to be made. The motive for the attack is under investigation.
Western Cape mobility MEC Isaac Sileku expressed sadness and concern at the shooting, adding the Nyanga community had recently experienced numerous incidents of brazen violence.
“Retaliatory action will only escalate this violence and further entrench conflict in the community, putting the lives of innocent residents in danger. We cannot allow violence to become a permanent feature of our public transport system,” said Sileku.
“This loss has sent shock waves through the transport sector and the Nyanga community. I trust SAPS will conduct a thorough investigation and ensure those responsible are swiftly brought to justice.”
SACP provincial secretary and ANC spokesperson on mobility Benson Ngqentsu said Titi was not only a prominent taxi industry leader but also a “sharp, committed and principled individual whose insights and dedication to the sector will be missed”.
