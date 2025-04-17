Dad gets life term for beating daughter, 3, to death
An Eastern Cape father who bludgeoned his three-year-old daughter to death after breaking up with her mother has been sentenced to life imprisonment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.