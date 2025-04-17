News

Dad gets life term for beating daughter, 3, to death

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 17 April 2025

An Eastern Cape father who bludgeoned his three-year-old daughter to death after breaking up with her mother has been sentenced to life imprisonment...

Speech Bubbles

