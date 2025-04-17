East London man convicted of child pornography charges
An East London man convicted for unlawfully accessing, viewing and downloading child pornography said he did not understand the “true impact of what I was doing, that of what the minors had gone through in the production of this material”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.