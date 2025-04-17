Several WSU students injured in clashes with security guards

Scores of students at the WSU Nelson Mandela Drive campus had to be rushed to hospital for medical attention on Thursday after they were injured in a violent clash with guards from a private security company hired by the university.
One of the injured students said he had been shot at by the guards while inside the student residence where he stays.
He claimed his eardrum was burst after he was hit in one of his ears.
WSU council chair Prof Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, meanwhile, confirmed the council had convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to obtain a report from the executive management and the SRC concerning the fatal shooting of student Sisonke Mbolekwa, allegedly by the residence manager.
Two other students, Ntando Gqetywa and Lizwa Ndzumo, had reportedly suffered minor injuries and had since been discharged from hospital.
“The council wishes to express its deepest condolences to the family of Sisonke. We mourn their loss, and wish then strength in this difficult period,” Ngcukaitobi said.
“We intend to send a council deputation to express our condolences in person, in the coming days, and in discussions with the family, explore any assistance that may be necessary.”
He also confirmed the SRC had outlined the underlying grievances of the students which related to the conditions in some “of our self-catering residences including the lack of appliances such as stoves, kettles and laundry equipment”.
“In addition, there have been outstanding issues before the current impasse relating to the conduct of the security company employed by the university at the Mthatha campus, as it is accused of using excessive force and violence against students in times of protest.”
On Thursday, one of the student leaders, Themba Zikhali, said nearly 20 injured students had to be rushed to hospital after armed security guards let loose with rubber bullets and teargas.
He said management was trying to evict them from the campus but insisted the students were not going anywhere.
“There were multiple students who were injured. So right now, the new development is that the management has decided to evict us.
“As the SRC and students, we are objecting to this eviction. We are not going anywhere.
“They [management] must not run away from their issues, these residences are managed by them. They must come and account,” Zikhali said.
OR Tambo deputy district police commissioner Brigadier Vukile Ntuli confirmed several students had sustained injuries after being hit by rubber bullets during their confrontation with the security company.
However, no arrests had been made yet as they were trying to encourage parties from both sides to open cases so investigations could proceed, he said.
He said they had been informed that at least two guards had been injured after being pelted with stones by the students.
Police were also trying to facilitate a meeting between the university management and the students to try to find an amicable solution.
