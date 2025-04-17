The small business development department has called on spaza shop owners to be aware of people claiming to help with the spaza shop fund application process for a fee.
The department launched a R500m support fund for spaza shops in March to scale up support.
“Some of these individuals and associations may claim to be associated with the department or have insider knowledge to guarantee approval, but this would be a false and misleading claim,” the department's head of communications Siphe Macanda said.
“The department reminds the public that all funding application processes are on its official website and spaza shop owners do not require assistance from associations to complete the online application form.”
Small business development department warns of fake assistants
Application to R500m spaza support fund is free and online, says department
The application process is free. Macanda said the process is strictly online and no official in the department handles the administration process of payment.
“The department does not use social media platforms to accept any applications and further wishes to state that no official has been requested to respond to applications on any social media platform or personal e-mail address.”
The public was urged to look out for signs to identify fake application assistants:
