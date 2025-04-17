St Mary’s Hospital to become leading healthcare hub in Eastern Cape

Crestcare Hospital Group is set to transform St Mary’s Private Hospital in Mthatha into a key healthcare hub in the Eastern Cape.

The group, which acquired a 55% stake in the hospital from Life Healthcare Group in late 2024, plans to bring advanced medical care closer to local communities and strengthen the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

Crestcare, a fast-growing private hospital group with facilities in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape, aims to expand to 800 beds in the next two years, focusing on peri-urban, rural and township areas.

Crestcare is a portfolio company of the Summit Private Equity Fund I, which is managed by Summit Africa, a black-owned and managed private equity and impact investment manager.

Summit Africa focuses on investing in key sectors of the economy where there is undersupply including tertiary education and skills, financial services, health care, ICT services and food security.

“This first acquisition in the Eastern Cape holds transformative potential for both the hospital and wider community.

“By investing in St Mary’s, we reaffirm our commitment to accessible, high-quality and affordable health care across South Africa.

“Our goal is to ensure people in Mthatha and surrounding areas have access to world-class care right at their doorstep,” said Kit Wostenholm, Chief Executive Officer at Crestcare.

The acquisition of St Mary’s will add 30 to 50 new beds, introduce a catheterisation lab and enhance radiology services.

These improvements will provide essential support for patients requiring heart and diagnostic care, addressing gaps in local healthcare provision.

The expansion will also create new job opportunities.

Every additional hospital bed generates 1.5 direct jobs, while each R1m invested in a hospital can contribute an equivalent annual income to local small and medium enterprises (SMMEs).

St Mary’s, which was officially launched on March 18, offers a wide range of specialist services including anaesthetics, cardiology, dermatology, ear nose and throat specialists, fertility specialists, gastroenterology, general physicians, general surgery, gynaecology, maternity, maxillofacial surgery, neurosurgery, neuro medicine, ophthalmology, orthodontics, orthopaedics, paediatrics, pathology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, psychiatry, radiology and urology.

In addition, the hospital officially joined the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) Hospital Network on March 1 2025 — which enhances access to affordable, high-quality healthcare for government employees in the region.

“Joining the GEMS network allows us to provide accessible medical services to government employees at National Health Network rates, which are lower than standard private hospital fees.

“By leveraging our network, we secure better rates from medical aids and service providers, passing these savings on to our patients,” said Hospital Manager Phinda Ndlodaka.

To join the GEMS network, hospitals must meet strict evaluation criteria, all of which St Mary’s met.

“The GEMS inclusion is a major step towards making St Mary’s a regional healthcare hub.

“This inclusion reinforces Crestcare’s commitment to collaborative, team-based medicine, aiming to bridge gaps in South Africa’s healthcare system and improve patient outcomes,” said Wostenholm.

Wostenholm also emphasised the importance of skilled healthcare professionals in providing the best care, especially in underserved areas.

“A hospital is only as strong as the people who work there. For us, the heart of any healthcare system is its doctors, nurses and allied health professionals.

“We are committed to recruiting and developing talent to ensure St Mary’s Hospital and Mthatha can retain the best healthcare professionals in the region,” said Wostenholm.

The investment in healthcare professionals is crucial to ensuring the new services, including the catheterisation lab and radiology enhancements, meet the highest standards.

“With the right training, support and facilities, we can provide exceptional care that rivals any urban centre,” Wostenholm added.

“We are proud to be part of a movement reshaping the healthcare landscape — and we look forward to the positive change this partnership will bring to Mthatha and the Eastern Cape.”

Crestcare’s portfolio includes 752 beds (work in progress) across its hospitals and clinics, including Crestcare Zoutpansberg in Limpopo, Crestcare Surgi Clinic in Mpumalanga, Apex Soweto Day Hospital in Soweto, Crestcare Malmesbury in the Western Cape and St Mary’s in Mthatha.