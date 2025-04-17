Courtesy of SABC News
The first accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial, Jacquen Appollis, has taken the witness stand in the Western Cape High Court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News
The first accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial, Jacquen Appollis, has taken the witness stand in the Western Cape High Court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos