WATCH | 'We're all capable of more than we think': 21-year-old climbing record shattered in Swiss Alps

Swiss climber Nicolas Hojac and his Austrian partner Philipp Brugger shattered a 21-year-old record by completing the North Faces of the Eiger, Monch and Jungfrau in 15 hours and 30 minutes — shattering the previous record by almost 10 hours, it was announced on Tuesday.
The climb in the Bernese Alps, completed on April 5, saw the pair brake the previous record of 25 hours by Swiss alpinists Ueli Steck and Stephan Siegrist in 2004.
“This record feels surreal to me,” Hojac said. “We would have been satisfied with 19 to 21 hours. That we managed it in less time shows we're all capable of more than we think.”
The duo began their ascent in the darkness at 1am local time and reached the Eiger in just under six hours — a distance that takes many amateur climbers one or two days. Seizing the time advantage, they never let it slip.
“We've been wanting to take on this project for a year now, but then I experienced a perforated bowel. I never would have thought I would be standing on the Jungfrau with Nico one year later,” Brugger added.
Reuters
