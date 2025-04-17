News

BREAKING | WSU residence manager arrested after student’s murder

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 17 April 2025
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting at Walter Sisulu Universirty.
IN CUSTODY: A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting at Walter Sisulu Universirty.
Image: STOCK PHOTO

A Walter Sisulu University campus residence manager in Mthatha, implicated in the murder of student Sisonke Mbolekwa on Tuesday, has been arrested.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the 54-year-old’s arrest on Thursday, saying he had been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He is due to appear in court on April 22.

“While this arrest is a critical step, the investigation remains active,” Gantana said.

“No further details will be released to preserve the integrity of the case.”

Daily Dispatch

