A Walter Sisulu University campus residence manager in Mthatha, implicated in the murder of student Sisonke Mbolekwa on Tuesday, has been arrested.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the 54-year-old’s arrest on Thursday, saying he had been charged with murder and attempted murder.
He is due to appear in court on April 22.
“While this arrest is a critical step, the investigation remains active,” Gantana said.
“No further details will be released to preserve the integrity of the case.”
Daily Dispatch
BREAKING | WSU residence manager arrested after student’s murder
Image: STOCK PHOTO
A Walter Sisulu University campus residence manager in Mthatha, implicated in the murder of student Sisonke Mbolekwa on Tuesday, has been arrested.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the 54-year-old’s arrest on Thursday, saying he had been charged with murder and attempted murder.
He is due to appear in court on April 22.
“While this arrest is a critical step, the investigation remains active,” Gantana said.
“No further details will be released to preserve the integrity of the case.”
Daily Dispatch
CAMPUS MAYHEM | WSU staffer, family rescued after deadly shooting
Anger as WSU questions credentials of man fatally shot at Mthatha campus
CAMPUS SHOOTING | Minister steps in on WSU tragedy
Grieving family wants justice for student shot on WSU campus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos