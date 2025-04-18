Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has condemned the violent protest at Walter Sisulu University's Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha, where a shooting incident on Tuesday left one student dead and two others wounded.
A 54-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday in connection with the shooting and faces charges of murder and attempted murder.
Several students were rushed to hospital after clashing with private security guards hired by the university on Thursday.
The protest was prompted by poor living conditions in student residences.
Mabuyane called for calm and urged the university to swiftly resolve the issues.
“The premier has appealed to WSU vice-chancellor [Prof Rushiella Songca] to expedite efforts to resolve the matter, placing the well-being and safety of students, staff and the broader community at the forefront,” provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said.
“He expects the university's leadership to address the situation, minimise disruptions to academic activities and ensure the overall functioning of the university.
“The Eastern Cape government remains committed to supporting institutions of higher learning in providing quality education and promoting socioeconomic development.”
Mabuyane extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured students.
Eastern Cape premier condemns WSU violence
Image: FILE
