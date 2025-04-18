News

Police put up R100,000 reward in theft from mortuary case

By TimesLIVE - 18 April 2025
The bodies of a baby and two men were illegally removed from a funeral parlour in Kuruman. Stock photo.
The bodies of a baby and two men were illegally removed from a funeral parlour in Kuruman. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/dolgachov

Northern Cape police are calling for information that can help solve the mysterious theft of three corpses — an infant and two men — from a mortuary last month. 

Two suspects assaulted and tied up a security guard in the early hours of March 17 from the Motheo Wa Bophelo funeral parlour.

Police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said detectives from the provincial serious and violent crimes unit are on the case and a reward of R100,000 is on offer from the SAPS to anyone who can assist with the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators and recovery of the bodies.

“All information will be handled confidentially and can be relayed to Lt-Col Doggy Magugu on 082-469-0578, the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or alternatively via the MySAPS app,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Three corpses stolen from mortuary in Northern Cape still missing, no arrests

Northern Cape police are still in the dark after three corpses were stolen from a private mortuary in Kuruman.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

After Harvard rejects US demands, Trump adds new threat | REUTERS
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on Champions League semifinal clash against Al ...