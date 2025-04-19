News

East London man sentenced to five years for child-porn crimes

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 19 April 2025

An East London man arrested with more than 200 child pornography videos during a crackdown  by local and US homeland security officers, has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

After Harvard rejects US demands, Trump adds new threat | REUTERS
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on Champions League semifinal clash against Al ...