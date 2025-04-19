Music legend Mbuyiselo 'DJ Choc' Ngwenya was laid to rest on Saturday.
DJ Choc died a week ago after a short illness. Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Vosloorus Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni to bid a final farewell to him.
Among the mourners were award-winning house DJ Cleo, comedian Isaac Gampu, Mike Maile, DJ Terance, Lucky and Nhlanhla Shabangu.
DJ Choc's daughter Lady Du delivered a heartfelt tribute to her late father and expressed gratitude for all the support the family has received.
“I just ask when you see us in the streets please give us a hug — just a hug, I appreciate everyone who's here today to comfort us as a family during this period. To my daddy, you've fought your battle and we know you loved everyone. I pray that God receives you well,” she said.
Deep house DJ Terance Molefe said: “I am wishing comfort and peace for his family during this challenging time. May they find resilience and hope to navigate the days ahead. DJ Choc R.I.P.”
DJ Choc was laid to rest at the Isaac Scotty Nyashengo Cemetery in Vosloorus.
Mourners bid final farewell to DJ Choc
Entertainment reporter
Image: Facebook
Music legend Mbuyiselo 'DJ Choc' Ngwenya was laid to rest on Saturday.
DJ Choc died a week ago after a short illness. Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Vosloorus Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni to bid a final farewell to him.
Among the mourners were award-winning house DJ Cleo, comedian Isaac Gampu, Mike Maile, DJ Terance, Lucky and Nhlanhla Shabangu.
DJ Choc's daughter Lady Du delivered a heartfelt tribute to her late father and expressed gratitude for all the support the family has received.
“I just ask when you see us in the streets please give us a hug — just a hug, I appreciate everyone who's here today to comfort us as a family during this period. To my daddy, you've fought your battle and we know you loved everyone. I pray that God receives you well,” she said.
Deep house DJ Terance Molefe said: “I am wishing comfort and peace for his family during this challenging time. May they find resilience and hope to navigate the days ahead. DJ Choc R.I.P.”
DJ Choc was laid to rest at the Isaac Scotty Nyashengo Cemetery in Vosloorus.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos