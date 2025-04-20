The Makhanda regional court has sentenced spiritual healer Ntombentsha Limbo, 57, to nine years’ imprisonment, suspended for five years, after she was convicted of culpable homicide relating to the death of 10-year-old Agcobile Busakwe.
National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Busakwe’s father had taken him to Limbo due to concerns about his health and school performance.
“On the day in question, upon their arrival at the home of the healer, the father of the deceased informed her of the reason for their visit, to which she suggested treatment before a consultation,” Tyali said.
The court heard that Limbo had administered unconventional treatment methods, including inducing vomiting and performing an enema, claiming she had a vision of something in the child’s stomach.
As the boy’s condition worsened, he pleaded with his father to stop the treatment, saying he felt like he was going to die.
Despite this, Limbo continued, convinced that an evil spirit was resisting the treatment.
“The boy was then allowed to lie down, but not before he had water poured into his eyes, ears, nostrils and mouth, in another effort to remove ‘evil spirits’ from him,” Tyali said.
The boy’s condition deteriorated further and he eventually died after being taken to a local clinic.
During the trial, a medical doctor testified that earlier medical attention could have prevented the child’s organ failure and subsequent brain damage.
Limbo disputed causing the child’s death.
“The court arrived at a non-custodial sentence, citing her age and personal circumstances, even though the state had argued for a custodial sentence, citing the severity of the offence and the plea to send out a strong message to other traditional and spiritual healers not to be reckless when treating their patients,” Tyali said.
Eastern Cape spiritual healer gets nine-year suspended sentence for role in boy’s death
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
