A head-on collision claimed the life of one person and left three others seriously injured on the T30 road near Buntingville on Sunday.
Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said it appeared the driver of one of the two bakkies involved in the crash had lost control of the vehicle and veered into oncoming traffic.
“The driver of the Isuzu bakkie died at the scene, while the driver of the Nissan bakkie was among those seriously injured,” Binqose said.
The injured were rushed to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha for treatment.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigation.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost loved ones during this period and we wish those in hospital a full and speedy recovery,” Binqose said.
“There are still a couple of hours left before the end of the Easter weekend; we will intensify our road safety operations, with a special focus on long-distance travelling, as we know many people will be heading to their workplaces.
“Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has authorised traffic law enforcement officers to enforce the law without fear or favour.”
One dead, three injured in head-on crash in Eastern Cape
Image: SUPPLIED
