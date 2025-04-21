A woman in her early 40s died when she was hit by a vehicle in the early hours of Monday in Newlands, Nxarhuni, outside East London.
The accident happened on the Newlands main road near the Maselwa Funeral Parlour.
A passer-by alerted the police after seeing her lying in the middle of the road.
“However, when the police arrived, they found no signs of the vehicle involved,” provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
A culpable homicide case has been opened at the Vulindlela police station.
The woman’s identity has not yet been made known.
Binqose condemned the incident, saying the department was concerned about similar accidents.
“This phenomenon of hit-and-runs continues to be a problem in the Eastern Cape,” he said.
“It is something that we first noticed at an alarming rate during the festive season holidays and it persists during the Easter period — this is the second incident in as many weeks.
“Leaving a pedestrian to die after knocking them over is one of the most heartless things a person can do.
“We are calling on the people of the Eastern Cape and the people of Buffalo City, in particular, to refrain from doing this, to report those who may be behind this so they can face the [might] of the law.”
In January, another pedestrian died in a horrific accident on Black Road near Reeston, East London.
The accident occurred when a Polo Vivo travelling from Mdantsane struck the pedestrian from behind.
It came just a week after a 43-year-old pedestrian was knocked over and killed by a motorist being chased by taxi operators in Ducats, East London.
Daily Dispatch
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run accident near East London
Image: 123RF/ELIZABETH CREGO
A woman in her early 40s died when she was hit by a vehicle in the early hours of Monday in Newlands, Nxarhuni, outside East London.
The accident happened on the Newlands main road near the Maselwa Funeral Parlour.
A passer-by alerted the police after seeing her lying in the middle of the road.
“However, when the police arrived, they found no signs of the vehicle involved,” provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
A culpable homicide case has been opened at the Vulindlela police station.
The woman’s identity has not yet been made known.
Binqose condemned the incident, saying the department was concerned about similar accidents.
“This phenomenon of hit-and-runs continues to be a problem in the Eastern Cape,” he said.
“It is something that we first noticed at an alarming rate during the festive season holidays and it persists during the Easter period — this is the second incident in as many weeks.
“Leaving a pedestrian to die after knocking them over is one of the most heartless things a person can do.
“We are calling on the people of the Eastern Cape and the people of Buffalo City, in particular, to refrain from doing this, to report those who may be behind this so they can face the [might] of the law.”
In January, another pedestrian died in a horrific accident on Black Road near Reeston, East London.
The accident occurred when a Polo Vivo travelling from Mdantsane struck the pedestrian from behind.
It came just a week after a 43-year-old pedestrian was knocked over and killed by a motorist being chased by taxi operators in Ducats, East London.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos