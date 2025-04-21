News

Pope Francis dies aged 88

By TimesLIVE - 21 April 2025
Pope Francis gestures from a balcony, on the day the "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and to the world) message is delivered at St. Peter's Square, on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican, April 20, 2025
Image: EUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88.

Sky News reported that the pontiff passed away on Easter Monday.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” the broadcaster quoted Cardinal Kevin Farrell as saying in a statement released by the Vatican.

“At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

