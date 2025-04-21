Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting three weeks ago of a taxi driver at a rank in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
Ansley Agulhas, 44, was shot at a taxi rank next to Brister house in Central. He was standing near his vehicle when two unknown men approached with their faces covered.
“The one suspect wearing a black hoodie took out a firearm and fired multiple shots at the victim before they fled down a side street towards Strand Street on foot,” said police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg.
“The team of detectives received information of a second suspect involved in the murder of Agulhas [and] immediately with the assistance of the national head office task team the information was operationalised.
“The team tactically entered the residential premises in Kenton-on-Sea where the suspect was hiding out. The suspect was apprehended, and the members also recovered a firearm with one live round of ammunition in possession of the suspect.”
The second suspect, 42, was arrested on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of unlicensed ammunition.
“The suspect will appear in the Kenton-on-Sea magistrate's court on Tuesday April 22 and thereafter he will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on charges of murder during the week,” said Janse van Rensburg.
TimesLIVE
Second suspect arrested for murder of taxi driver in Gqeberha
Image: SAPS
