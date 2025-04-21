News

Zimbabwean fugitive handed 110-year sentence for rhino poaching, prison escape

By ADRIENNE CARLISLE - 21 April 2025

A rapist and armed robber who is also a serial escape artist has had another 20 years imprisonment added to his five life terms after pleading guilty to several rhino poaching incidents — some of which were committed during one of his many jail breaks...

