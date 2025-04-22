News

Court security increased ahead of WSU murder case

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 22 April 2025
Walter Sisulu students protest outside the Mthatha magistrate's court on Tuesday morning.
MAKING THEIR VOICES HEARD: Walter Sisulu students protest outside the Mthatha magistrate's court on Tuesday morning.
Security has been heightened outside the Mthatha magistrate’s court where a suspect in the murder of Walter Sisulu University student Sisonke Mbolekwa is making his first court appearance on Monday.

Despite rain, hundreds of students are busy protesting outside, some carrying placards calling for the accused to be denied bail.

Mbolekwa was fatally shot at the Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha last week.

Daily Dispatch

CAMPUS MAYHEM | WSU staffer, family rescued after deadly shooting

A Walter Sisulu University residence manager and his family were rescued by police on Tuesday after a confrontation with protesting students at the ...
News
6 days ago
