Security has been heightened outside the Mthatha magistrate’s court where a suspect in the murder of Walter Sisulu University student Sisonke Mbolekwa is making his first court appearance on Monday.
Despite rain, hundreds of students are busy protesting outside, some carrying placards calling for the accused to be denied bail.
Mbolekwa was fatally shot at the Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha last week.
Daily Dispatch
Court security increased ahead of WSU murder case
Image: SUPPLIED
