Court sets aside R1bn ICT contract that SANParks had awarded to Gijima

The Pretoria high court has reviewed and set aside a decision by SA National Parks (SANParks) to award a tender worth close to R1bn to Gijima Holdings for the provision of information and communication technology services for 10 years.

The court ordered that Datacentrix continue to deliver the services to SANParks for 12 months from the date of judgment on the same terms and conditions as set out in the previous agreement concluded in February 2019. The court said it was just and equitable to remit the matter to SANParks for reconsideration of the tender.

Datacentrix was the incumbent after bits successful bid in the previous tender GNP-008-18, in February 2019. That tender was to last until April 2024.

Datacentrix brought the review application before the court in April last year after SANParks had awarded the 10-year tender to Gijima. The tender was for the outsourcing of SANParks ICT services, including its network services, telephony services, internet, cloud and cyber security services and the underlying infrastructure that is integral to SANParks business operations within the 22 national parks under its management and control.

The tender was advertised in September 2023 and was awarded to Gijima in February 2024.