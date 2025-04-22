Reflecting on his legacy in the 12 years he served as the head of the Catholic Church, Jwara said Pope Francis’ approach to his papacy was a modern-day demonstration of inclusivity and forgiveness comparable to that shown by the Prodigal Son’s father.
Durban mass planned to honour late Pope Francis
Image: Susana Vera/REUTERS
Catholics in Durban will hold a tribute on Wednesday to honour the memory and teachings of Pope Francis.
Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Durban Mandla Jwara said: “There will be Holy Mass celebrated for Pope Francis at the Emmanuel Cathedral at 6pm on Wednesday in English and isiZulu, and I encourage all who are able to attend,” he said.
“Furthermore, on this coming Sunday I request all parishes in the archdiocese to pray for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis as their mass intention.”
Pope Francis died in the early hours on Easter Monday at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta in Rome at the age of 88.
Jwara said the passing of the pope hours after giving the special Easter Sunday blessing cast a sombre mood on what had been a joyful moment of celebration of the Passover activities.
“This came as a shock to me, as we all went to bed last night [Sunday] happy to have seen him giving his Urbi et Orbi blessing, which was his special apostolic blessing, and now it seems his farewell to the church in Rome and to the world.”
Pope Francis dies aged 88
Reflecting on his legacy in the 12 years he served as the head of the Catholic Church, Jwara said Pope Francis’ approach to his papacy was a modern-day demonstration of inclusivity and forgiveness comparable to that shown by the Prodigal Son’s father.
“Pope Francis has been a shepherd who consistently taught us to be a church which lives the gospel through the society,” he said.
“His legacy is one which has undoubtedly enriched the church in the modern world, bringing her closer to the image and likeness of the father in the parable of the Prodigal Son (Luke 15:11-32), who reaches out without judgment or condemnation, but rather seeks to draw the sinner in with forgiveness and compassion.”
Jwara said the pope had documented his vision for the church and the world in general.
“Among his many writings he emphasised the gift of faith as a guiding light (Lumen Fidei), as well as encouraging human fraternity and solidarity (Fratelli Tutti), and renewed care for the natural environment (Laudato).”
He called on Catholic parishes to refrain from praying for Pope Francis during the Eucharistic Prayer but to pray instead for the archbishop and the auxiliary bishop.
“You should pray for Pope Francis at the commemoration for the dead, and in your intercessory prayers until his burial. Please keep in mind the cardinals who will be travelling, including Cardinal Stephen Brislin, for the pope's funeral and the upcoming conclave.”
