WATCH | Delta aeroplane suffers engine fire in Orlando, forcing evacuation
Image: Screengrab obtained from social media. @dylangwall via X/via REUTERS
A Delta Air Lines aircraft carrying nearly 300 passengers suffered an engine fire after pushing back from the gate at Orlando International Airport in Florida on Monday, forcing passengers to evacuate using slides, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.
The Airbus A330 was set to depart for Atlanta when the engine caught fire. The FAA said it will investigate.
The engine fire is the latest in a series of high-profile aviation incidents that have raised questions about US aviation safety, including the January 29 midair collision of an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport that killed 67 people.
Delta said Flight 1213 had 282 passengers and 12 crew on board and there were no initial reports of injuries. Delta flight crews “followed procedures to evacuate the passenger cabin when flames in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft's two engines were observed”.
A social media user posted a dramatic video of what appeared to be a serious fire and flames coming from the aircraft and another video of passengers exiting via a slide.
Orlando International Airport said in a social media post the fire occurred on the ramp area and the airport's aircraft rescue and fire fighting team promptly responded.
Airbus did not immediately comment.
Delta said maintenance teams will examine the aircraft and the airline will bring in additional aircraft to help customers reach their destinations on Monday.
In March, an engine on an American Airlines jet caught fire after the plane diverted to Denver, forcing the evacuation of passengers onto the wing of the aeroplane. The engine caught fire while taxiing to the gate.
