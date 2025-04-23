A 17-year-old girl is due to appear in the Komani magistrate’s court on Wednesday for allegedly killing her 51-year-old grandfather.
The incident occurred on Sunday after 11pm at Nzothoyi, Tylden.
Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the grandfather and his granddaughter had apparently quarrelled, which allegedly led to the girl stabbing him with a broken bottle lid.
“Police found the victim in a pool of blood with neck stab wounds,” Mgolodela said.
The teenager was arrested after the tragic incident.
District police commissioner Major General Rudolph Adolph expressed sadness over the heinous crime, urging his team to work tirelessly to curb such incidents.
Daily Dispatch
Eastern Cape teenager to appear in court over grandfather’s murder
Image: FILE PHOTO
A 17-year-old girl is due to appear in the Komani magistrate’s court on Wednesday for allegedly killing her 51-year-old grandfather.
The incident occurred on Sunday after 11pm at Nzothoyi, Tylden.
Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the grandfather and his granddaughter had apparently quarrelled, which allegedly led to the girl stabbing him with a broken bottle lid.
“Police found the victim in a pool of blood with neck stab wounds,” Mgolodela said.
The teenager was arrested after the tragic incident.
District police commissioner Major General Rudolph Adolph expressed sadness over the heinous crime, urging his team to work tirelessly to curb such incidents.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos