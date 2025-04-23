Government offers 200,000 teacher assistant positions for unemployed youth

The basic education department has announced that applications for the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) — Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) Phase V are open.

This opportunity will offer 200,000 unemployed youth between the ages of 18 and 34 positions as education assistants and general school assistants in public schools.

“The focus for BEEI Phase V is to provide support to educators to contribute towards improved learning outcomes. To support the 7th Administration Priorities, the initiative will allocate more opportunities towards reading champions to support the improvement of reading and literacy in foundation and intermediate phases,” the department said.

Successful candidates will receive a stipend of R4,000 per month (less than 1% UIF contribution) and R30 for data. Applications opened on April 22 and will close on May 9. Interviews will be conducted between May 19 and 31, and contracts will begin on June 2 and last until November.