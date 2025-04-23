News

Gqeberha mom murdered in Oyster Bay identified

By Brandon Nel - 23 April 2025
The 36-year-old Gqeberha mom, Vanessa van Rensburg, was found murdered in Oyster Bay
MURDER PROBE: The 36-year-old Gqeberha mom, Vanessa van Rensburg, was found murdered in Oyster Bay
Image: SUPPLIED

The 36-year-old woman who was found murdered in an Oyster Bay home has been identified as Gqeberha mom, Vanessa van Rensburg.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy confirmed that the victim was found on the floor of the coastal home just outside St Francis Bay during the early hours of Easter Sunday.

Her body was covered in bruises.

McCarthy said the circumstances around the murder were still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

LIVE: Pope Francis’ coffin moved to St. Peter’s Basilica
Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 23 April 2025