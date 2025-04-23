Hijacking suspects in police uniforms arrested in Sebenza

Five suspects who had just hijacked a truck on Modderfontein Road in Sebenza were arrested on Wednesday.

Two of the suspects were wearing Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department uniforms and the other two were wearing South African Police Service reflector jackets. The team also rescued the truck driver and recovered the hijacked truck.

“Police counterintelligence head office received information about the suspects who are involved in truck hijackings around Gauteng. Information was that the suspects were planning to hijack a truck in Ekurhuleni,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

The team of law enforcement officers that included officers from the SAPS tactical response team, the anti-gang unit, the Hawks Gauteng tracking team, Gauteng's traffic police air wing, the CAP specialised operations and Tracker Connect, kept close observation of the suspects.