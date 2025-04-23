Mxolisi Hoboyi committed to make a difference, end violence in Qumbu and Tsolo
Mining businessman and Daily Dispatch 2023 Local Heroes finalist Mxolisi Hoboyi has started a youth programme, contributing towards education and sports development as a way to forge community bonds and end stock theft and related killings in Qumbu and Tsolo in the Kumkani Mhlonto region...
