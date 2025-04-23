The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has bolstered its internal team of experienced sexual offences prosecutors with a senior counsel to assess and advise on the prospects of appealing the Timothy Omotoso judgment.
NPA bolsters team looking into prospects of appealing Omotoso judgment
Image: Eugene Coetzee
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has bolstered its internal team of experienced sexual offences prosecutors with a senior counsel to assess and advise on the prospects of appealing the Timothy Omotoso judgment.
Earlier this month, the Gqeberha high court found Nigerian televangelist Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho not guilty on 32 charges the state indicted them on, including rape and human trafficking.
“This decision is informed by the importance and the complexity of the matter and that the state can only appeal an acquittal judgment in terms of section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Act,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said.
The team is studying the transcript and the three other relevant decisions handed down in the course of the trial and will provide a memorandum of advice and opinion on the appealability of the judgment, he said.
“This judgment has had a devastating effect on our fight against sexual and gender-based violence and has undermined confidence in the criminal justice system, with dire implications for the courageous victims in the matter.”
TimesLIVE
