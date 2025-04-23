OFF TRACK | Dedeat MEC praises ‘collaborative actions’ as key estuary management plans
Buffalo City’s sewage disasters destroying nature and threatening public health and tourism are a blight on the good work being done elsewhere in the province...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.