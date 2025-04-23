News

Power outage hits parts of East London after breaker trips

By DISPATCH REPORTER - 23 April 2025
Buffalo City Metro says its teams are attending to the problem that left parts of East London without electricity on Wednesday morning.
Parts of East London were left without power on Wednesday morning after a breaker tripped.

Buffalo City Metro confirmed the power outage on its social media platforms at about 8am.

“We are aware that parts of East London are without power due to a 132kV breaker that tripped at Stafford switch house,” the metro posted on its Facebook page.

“Our teams are investigating and attending to it.

“We will issue more updates and timelines as the situation progresses.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

The metro later announced that power had been restored.

