SCA rules for evicted reclaimers that they have a right to earn a living

The City of Joburg acted unreasonably by seeking to subject the relocation of 71 illegal occupiers to a condition that prevents them from earning a living at the temporary emergency accommodation, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) said on Wednesday.

The court made this remark as it dismissed, with costs, an appeal by the City against a Johannesburg high court order which had evicted 71 occupiers from a property owned by a private company in Midrand.

The City was appealing against an order that it provide occupiers with temporary emergency accommodation where the 71 occupiers can live at night, and there lawfully and safely sort their reclaimed waste, and from where they can reasonably go during the day to use their flatbed trolleys lawfully and safely to collect waste.

The occupiers had been living in farm Randjiesfontein no. 404 owned by Rycloff-Bellegings (Pty) Ltd. In 2019 Rycloff applied for their eviction and the high court granted an order of eviction against the occupiers last year.

It also ordered the City to provide them with temporary accommodation with the condition that they would be able to store their materials, an order that the City appealed against.

The SCA said the occupiers eked out a living as waste pickers.

“This they do by extracting from the waste, recyclable materials from industrial sites located near the property and transporting it to the property on flatbed trolleys,” said judge of appeal Billy Mothle in a judgment supported by other judges.

The appeal court said on arrival at the property, they sort, clean and store the materials in industrial bags, with a view to selling the stored materials to recycling companies.