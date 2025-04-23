News

Wynberg court ‘mastermind and shooter’ face premeditated murder charges

By Kim Swartz - 23 April 2025
Abubaker Adams, left, and Shireen Matthews in court on Wednesday.
Image: Kim Swartz

The alleged mastermind behind a courthouse gang hit and a co-accused appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court facing charges of premeditated murder on Wednesday.

Shireen Matthews, 35, stood in the dock with alleged shooter Abubaker Adams, 24.

The court heard they face charges in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act in which the state alleges they: 

  • aided and abetted criminal gang activities in association with the Junky Funky Kidz (JFK) gang;
  • are implicated in the premeditated murder of former taxi owner Dingalomoya Chintso; and
  • unlawfully possessed firearms and ammunition.

Matthews faces additional charges of:

  • inciting, instigating, encouraging or procuring another person to commit, bring about, perform or participate in a pattern of criminal gang activity;
  • the unlawful supplying of firearms; and
  • unlawful supplying of ammunition. 

 

The court previously heard Matthews was allegedly the “brains” behind the hit, conspired with the JFK and recruited them to execute Chintso inside the Wynberg magistrate's court building.

Chintso, 50, a former taxi operator in Vrygrond, was shot dead on April 8. At the time he faced charges of murder and the illegal possession of a firearm.

The state alleges Adams was one of two shooters involved. The second is at large.

"[Adams] was one of the shooters. There are two shooters. [Adams] was linked to direct evidence from state witnesses and surveillance," said state prosecutor Christiaan de Jongh.

Attorney Anthony Berinato, representing Matthews, confirmed he would represent her during her bail application. Adams, however, is yet to receive legal representation. 

The case was postponed to May 9 for legal representation for Adams. 

