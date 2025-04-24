Commission to probe several incidents on WSU campus
Family of killed student welcomes move but still plans to sue university
Walter Sisulu University’s council has set up an independent commission of inquiry to probe several incidents including the recent fatal shooting of student Sisonke Mbolekwa — but his grieving family is determined to sue the university for his death...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.