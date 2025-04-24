Enyobeni victim found bleeding from the nose and mouth, cousin tells court
A 21-year-old from Ncera village painted a heart-wrenching picture of how he and his friends rushed his cousin, his face swollen and bleeding from the nose and mouth, to Frere Hospital from the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park on the night of June 25 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.