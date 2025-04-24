News

Stage 2 load-shedding in place until Friday morning

Eskom urges the public to restrict energy usage

By TIMESLIVE - 24 April 2025
Eskom says a number of factors have placed strain on its system. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Thursday, stating that higher-than-expected electricity demand, the loss of generation units and extensive planned maintenance have placed strain on the system.

It said stage 2 load-shedding will remain in effect until 5am on Friday.

“Given these ongoing constraints, we urge the public to use electricity sparingly to help reduce pressure on the grid. Eskom sincerely apologises for the inconvenience and will continue to provide updates as necessary.”

